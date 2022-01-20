The accident happened in Ongar Road at the junction with Windsor Road, Pilgrims Hatch - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist is still recovering in hospital after colliding with a car last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the serious collision involving a car and motorcycle in Brentwood on Friday - January 14.

The accident happened at about 6.16pm in Ongar Road at the junction with Windsor Road, Pilgrims Hatch.

A red Peugeot was turning into Windsor Road where it was in collision with a red Honda 125 motorcycle.

The motorcyclist – a man, 20s - was rushed to hospital where he remains, according to Essex Police.

Officers have asked anyone who was driving in the area at the time to check their dash cam to see if they have captured any footage that may assist their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information, can call 101 quoting incident 999 of January 14.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.