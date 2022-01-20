News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Motorcyclist still in hospital one week on from Ongar Road crash

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:36 PM January 20, 2022
The accident happened in Ongar Road at the junction with Windsor Road, Pilgrims Hatch

The accident happened in Ongar Road at the junction with Windsor Road, Pilgrims Hatch - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist is still recovering in hospital after colliding with a car last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the serious collision involving a car and motorcycle in Brentwood on Friday - January 14.

The accident happened at about 6.16pm in Ongar Road at the junction with Windsor Road, Pilgrims Hatch.

A red Peugeot was turning into Windsor Road where it was in collision with a red Honda 125 motorcycle.

The motorcyclist – a man, 20s - was rushed to hospital where he remains, according to Essex Police.

Officers have asked anyone who was driving in the area at the time to check their dash cam to see if they have captured any footage that may assist their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information, can call 101 quoting incident 999 of January 14. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man and woman arrested following Hornchurch stabbing
  2. 2 Construction company asks to make changes to approved 40-flat development in Romford
  3. 3 Rainham road closed as tactic to stop flytipping
  1. 4 Car park killing: John Avers the 'best friend' of hitman, court hears
  2. 5 Two Havering councillors to stand down at next election
  3. 6 Plan for homes next to listed Hornchurch water tower rumoured to cover monks’ escape tunnel
  4. 7 Tribute paid to father one year after death in council hostel
  5. 8 Mum-of-two honoured by US president Joe Biden
  6. 9 'Pupils love coming here': Romford primary school retains 'good' rating
  7. 10 'Government should rethink their plans': Masks still required on TfL

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Essex Police
Brentwood News
Romford News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clever Tots

Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The borough’s most profitable camera is installed at the exit of B&Q Romford onto Tangent Link, Harold Hill. 

Havering Council

Havering drivers pay more than £12m in traffic fines in less than a decade

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Hornchurch high street

Taco Bell asks permission to open at ex-Thomas Cook site in Hornchurch

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic church

Havering Council

Plans submitted to demolish part of Grade-II listed church site

Daniel Gayne

person