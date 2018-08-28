Search

One person hospitalised after A13 rush hour crash

PUBLISHED: 10:01 31 January 2019

The junction with Ferry Lane. Picture: Google StreetView

The junction with Ferry Lane. Picture: Google StreetView

One person has been hospitalised following a crash on the A13.

Paramedics treated seven people in total after being called at 5.26pm yesterday to the A13 interchange with Ferry Lane.

A fire engine from Wennington and five firefighters were also at the scene of the smash which blocked the road and brought traffic to a standstill.

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokeswoman said: “We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an officer.

“We treated seven people at the scene and took one of the patients to an east London hospital.”

The LAS did not release any information about the person’s condition.

The road was cleared by 7.09pm according to the London Fire Brigade.

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Armed police arrest person 'acting suspiciously' in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

Police officers making arrests in Hulse Avenue, Collier Row.

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

Tom Harvey is celebrating his 94th birthday with his usual donuts from Kingcotts Bakers in Upminster. Pictured with James, Susan and aKingcotts.

