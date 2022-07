Police were called at about 8.45am today - Friday, July 8 - to reports of a collision on Chase Cross Road - Credit: MPS

One person was injured in a three-car crash in Collier Row this morning.

Police were called at about 8.45am today - Friday, July 8 - to reports of a collision on Chase Cross Road, near the junction with Havering Road.

Officers attended. One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road has since reopened.