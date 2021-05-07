One teenager dead in Harold Hill double stabbing

Breaking

Published: 10:14 PM May 7, 2021 Updated: 10:23 PM May 7, 2021

A teenager has been stabbed to death and another gravely wounded in Harold Hill.



Police were called at 6.41pm this evening (Friday, May 7) to Church Road following reports of a fight.



Officers attended and found a boy, believed to be aged in his mid-teens, suffering from a stab injury. They immediately provided first aid with the assistance of a member of public.



The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance attended. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm.



Officers are in the process of tracing next of kin.



Formal identification has not taken place and post-mortem examination will be held in due course.



Police were also called at 6.51pm to reports of a second teenager stabbed in Retford Road.

They attended with the LAS, and found a second boy, also aged in his mid-teens suffering from a stab wound.



He was taken to an east London hospital, we await an update on his condition.



Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.



A number of crime scenes remain in place.



One male has been arrested on suspicion of murder; a woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A Section 60 remains in place as well as various road closures.



Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6572/07May. Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



