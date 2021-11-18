Olly Murs and Trevor Brooking to lead football match for hospice
- Credit: PA
Pop star Olly Murs is set to lead a star-studded football match in aid of the St Francis Hospice in Havering-atte-Bower.
The singer and songwriter will manage team VIP HQ Essex for their match against Gripz at Aveley Football Club Ground on Sunday, November 28.
Former England and West Ham player Sir Trevor Brooking and Love Island's Danny Bibby and Aaron Francis are in the celebrity line-up.
Other stars include Dan Edgar and Harry Lee from The Only Way is Essex, life coach Kris Boyson, Tom Skinner from Celebrity Master Chef and The Apprentice, boxer Johnny Fisher and West Ham Ladies' assistant manager Paul Konchesky.
VIP HQ Essex gym owner Danny-Lee Finch is organising the match for the hospice where his mother worked for 22 years and his grandpa was cared for before he died.
Danny-Lee said: “The hospice is such a fantastic charity which has helped so many families and people we know in our local community."
“If you’ve had a loved one cared for by the hospice, this is the perfect opportunity to show your support," he added.
Tickets can be booked at https://www.viphqessex.co.uk/charity-celebrity-football-match
Donations can be made at: gofund.me/75af2730
