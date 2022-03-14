Video
Lamborghini 7th birthday surprise for supercar-mad ‘Ollie The Car Kid’
- Credit: Instagram/@OllieTheCarKid
It was a birthday dream come true for a supercar-mad seven-year-old at the weekend after his dad organised a special surprise he’ll never forget.
Insta-famous petrolhead Ollie L’Aimable from Hornchurch was surprised with a gas-guzzling Lamborghini Aventador SVJ worth over £350,000.
His dad, Pierre, organised a line of luxury motors to surprise his car-crazy son outside Elm Park Assembly Hall on Sunday (March 13).
“This has been my best birthday ever all of my friends loved seeing supercars,” said Ollie who has almost 30,000 followers on Instagram.
The online star, who has also appeared on TV as London’s youngest supercar spotter, added: “I would like all of my birthdays to be like this.”
Pierre said: “It was amazing to arrange this surprise for Ollie.
“He has done so well this year not only in school but with his Ollie The Car Kid spotting too.
“A big thank you to everyone that came with their stunning cars today you made Ollie’s day.”
Former Big Brother star Alex Sibley also turned up for the birthday bash in his customised bright orange BMW M5 worth over £65,0000.
Ollie began hunting for supercars in the capital just after his sixth birthday and now, complete with his own merchandise, he’s fully-fledged online superstar.
He appeared on Sky TV documentary ‘Spotting London’s Supercars’ at the end of 2021 where he was officially named London’s youngest spotter.
To follow Ollie's antics in London, visit: www.instagram.com/olliethecarkid/