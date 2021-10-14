News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dedication of centenarian tree aims to commemorate Covid deaths

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:24 AM October 14, 2021   
The dedication ceremony was led by Reverend Amanda Keighley on October 10. - Credit: Stephanie Nunn

A centenarian olive tree bought by the Elm Park community has been planted at a church in memory of those who have died from Covid.  

As the grips of the pandemic begin to loosen, the community is continuing to remember those who lost their lives, and those who cared for them, with a tree costing more than £1,000.  

From left to right: Deputy lieutenant Nick Bracken OBE, BHRUT chief nurse and deputy CEO Kathryn Halford OBE and Elm Park ward councillor Barry Mugglestone. - Credit: Stephanie Nunn

On October 10, people gathered in the front garden of St Nicholas Church where a service of dedication service was held.  

The service was led by Reverend Amanda Keighley with contributions from Reverend Ken Carlton from St Alban’s Catholic Church and David Crispin from Elm Park Baptist Church. 

Deputy lieutenant Nick Bracken OBE with Elm Park ward councillors Stephanie Nunn and Barry Mugglestone. - Credit: Stephanie Nunn

Two benches, donated by the Elm Park Guides, are set to be installed to create a place of quiet reflection, and a plaque explaining the tree's purpose is also due to be added at a later date.

After the service people were offered the chance to add names to the book of remembrance.  

Elm Park ward councillor, Stephanie Nunn, said: "The olive tree is not only for St. Nicholas but the community of Elm Park for those who have died of Covid 19 and those who cared for them."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon