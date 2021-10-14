Dedication of centenarian tree aims to commemorate Covid deaths
- Credit: Stephanie Nunn
A centenarian olive tree bought by the Elm Park community has been planted at a church in memory of those who have died from Covid.
As the grips of the pandemic begin to loosen, the community is continuing to remember those who lost their lives, and those who cared for them, with a tree costing more than £1,000.
On October 10, people gathered in the front garden of St Nicholas Church where a service of dedication service was held.
The service was led by Reverend Amanda Keighley with contributions from Reverend Ken Carlton from St Alban’s Catholic Church and David Crispin from Elm Park Baptist Church.
Two benches, donated by the Elm Park Guides, are set to be installed to create a place of quiet reflection, and a plaque explaining the tree's purpose is also due to be added at a later date.
You may also want to watch:
After the service people were offered the chance to add names to the book of remembrance.
Elm Park ward councillor, Stephanie Nunn, said: "The olive tree is not only for St. Nicholas but the community of Elm Park for those who have died of Covid 19 and those who cared for them."
Most Read
- 1 Women targeted in string of mobile phone thefts at Romford nightclub
- 2 Romford's Jesy Nelson denies 'blackfishing' accusations
- 3 'Accident waiting to happen': Neighbours on 'traffic carnage' around school
- 4 87-room care home on Ardleigh Green college site granted permission
- 5 Entry and exit wording on ground by Elm Park car park to be investigated
- 6 ‘It stinks’: Hornchurch family's shock at sewage repeatedly flooding new home
- 7 Traffic near the Dartford Crossing builds as Insulate Britain block M25
- 8 Asian Curry Awards: Romford eatery makes longlist
- 9 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
- 10 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021