Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez to host Older People's Fair at Queen's Theatre

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 August 2019

Queen's Theatre. Picture: Gary Summers

Queen's Theatre. Picture: Gary Summers

Gary Summers

Hornchurch and Upminster's MP will be hosting a fair to help give more support to the older generation in Havering.

On Friday, September 12, the Older People's Fair at Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, from 1-3pm, will provide an opportunity for those caring for an elderly friend or relative and those preparing to retire to meet and engage with key public services and organisations that may be helpful to them.

There will be representatives from the borough's Women's Institute, the Over-50s Forum, Havering Arts Council and Barclays Bank to give tips on how to protect yourselves against scammers and fraud.

MP Julia Lopez said: "The fair is aimed at older people but is free and open to everyone, particularly those who might be supporting a friend or relative.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Queen's Theatre for allowing us to bring so many of these fantastic organisations together under one roof and for supporting us throughout this project."

