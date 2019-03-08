Search

Queen's Theatre hosts Hornchurch's first Old People's Fair

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 September 2019

The choir performing at the first Older People's Fair at the Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Julia Lopez team

A fair which signposts support for older people in Havering is hoping to become an annual event after its first successful run at a Hornchurch theatre.

Stall holder sat the first Older People's Fair at the Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Julia Lopez teamStall holder sat the first Older People's Fair at the Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Julia Lopez team

The Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane hosted an Old People's Fair on Thursday, September 12.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez said that as Havering has the highest proportion of over-65s in London it is vital that people are able to easily access local organisations that provide support.

She said: "We have a huge array of organisations that do tremendous work to ensure that our older years can be just as fulfilling as our younger years.

At the Older People's Fair there were NHS representatives to care organisations including Radfield Care Home, Tapestry and Age UK, as well as Havering Council’s Adult Social Services team. Picture: Julia Lopez teamAt the Older People's Fair there were NHS representatives to care organisations including Radfield Care Home, Tapestry and Age UK, as well as Havering Council’s Adult Social Services team. Picture: Julia Lopez team

"The fair was incredibly well-supported by the community and we are very grateful to Queen's for hosting, for all those stallholders and residents who joined us for the afternoon and to the local choir who entertained visitors with their repertoire of show tunes.

"We hope now to make this an annual event."

