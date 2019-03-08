Queen's Theatre hosts Hornchurch's first Old People's Fair
PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 September 2019
Archant
A fair which signposts support for older people in Havering is hoping to become an annual event after its first successful run at a Hornchurch theatre.
The Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane hosted an Old People's Fair on Thursday, September 12.
Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez said that as Havering has the highest proportion of over-65s in London it is vital that people are able to easily access local organisations that provide support.
She said: "We have a huge array of organisations that do tremendous work to ensure that our older years can be just as fulfilling as our younger years.
"The fair was incredibly well-supported by the community and we are very grateful to Queen's for hosting, for all those stallholders and residents who joined us for the afternoon and to the local choir who entertained visitors with their repertoire of show tunes.
"We hope now to make this an annual event."