'Second of its kind' interactive Oceanarium room to open in Romford

Published: 11:28 AM July 21, 2021

Within the Oceanarium room, children will be able to make creatures come to life and interact with one another on the interactive sea floor. - Credit: Kidspace

A 360-degree interactive room that claims to be the first in Europe and second of its kind in the world - with the other in Moscow - is coming to Kidspace at The Brewery in Romford.

Kidspace is an indoor play and party venue for under-12s which already offers a variety of activities for children such as soft play and climbing walls.

It is now set to offer an Oceanarium room which, according to the venue, will be “an incredible undersea journey".

Aiming to open in the upcoming weeks, the room will use 360-degree projection technology to make a “magical” deep-sea landscape which responds to users’ movements.

The interactive room will give users the chance to view and interact with virtual sea life such as schools of fish, neon whales, octopi, plankton, jellyfish, seaweed and coral.

Children will be able to influence the world around them via touch screens and built-in sensors that track movement.

Features include crabs following footsteps and fish responding to being touched.

Each session will finish with a three-minute show that takes the user through the depths of the ocean, through the clouds and up into space.



