Havering Asian women’s activist and Newham teacher dies after long battle with cancer

PUBLISHED: 17:02 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 28 July 2020

Siddiqa Mubashar of Emerson Park, played a huge role in the community, both as a teacher and the founding member of the Asian Women’'s Association of Havering. Picture: Sid Mubashar

A Newham teacher and founding member of the Asian Women’s Association of Havering has died after a battle with cancer.

Born in 1943, Siddiqa Mubashar came to the UK from Pakistan in 1969, determined to overcome every obstacle to leave her mark.

After a period spent in Rochdale, Siddiqa’s move to Havering marked the start of a long stint as a secondary school teacher in Newham, where she taught at Plaistow’s NewVIc College, Manor Park’s Little Ilford School, and the Sarah Bonnell and Plashet schools.

Living in Hornchurch, she was a founding member of the Asian Women’s Association of Havering alongside Kowkab Nasir, who said: “Siddiqa was a very important part of our association. We will really miss her. She was always a bright presence, always telling jokes.”

Kowkab is determined that Siddiqa’s legacy will live on through the association, which organises local and national trips for women, together with undertaking important charity work.

In 2000, Siddiqa was part of the working group that established Havering’s Racial Equality Council.

She met the Queen in 2003, and was awarded a Peace Commendation three years later for her charity work.

Alongside these all-consuming roles was Siddiqa’s most important; she was a mother to four children.

Shamsa Khokhar and Bushra Mubashar are teachers, with Siddiqa’s third daughter Rabia Harrison the director of administration for the faculty of law at London’s King’s College.

Son Saadat (Sid) Mubashar — a senior manager at HSBC — described his mother as “a role model, a beacon of accomplishment, and someone who has dedicated her life to help the Asian community in the UK”.

Siddiqa also published three GCSE language books. A fourth — an autobiography — is to be released.

To honour their mother, the siblings have raised more than £1,500 for Saint Francis Hospice.

For further information, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/mumandherkids.

