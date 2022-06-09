Family pays tribute to 'much loved' florist
- Credit: courtesy of Jeffrey Ellis' family
Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" florist from Romford after his death.
People lined Heathway, Dagenham to pay their respects to Jeffrey Ellis, 62, during his funeral procession through the town.
The father-of-four and grandfather-of-five had been a florist in Dagenham for more than 20 years, most recently at Danny's Florist in Oxlow Lane.
His family said: “Our dad was a much loved man, not only by his children, grandchildren and family but by everyone in Dagenham.
"The tributes we have received have shown this and we are forever thankful.
"We will miss our dad deeply but he will live on through our memory and we will take him wherever we will go. We love you.”
He was previously a conductor and bus driver for Stagecoach.
Most Read
- 1 Application submitted to bulldoze Upminster bungalow to make way for two five-bed homes
- 2 Comments on plans for 860 Romford homes to be considered 'within the coming weeks'
- 3 Consultation on plans to build new Romford Sixth Form
- 4 Boris Johnson: Havering MPs on the Prime Minister’s bruising vote of confidence result
- 5 Romford man accused of 'white supremacy' goes on trial for 'terror' podcast
- 6 Man dies from stab injury in Romford
- 7 Enforcement action taken after people found living in 'cramped' caravans in metal firm's yard
- 8 Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?
- 9 Plans submitted to turn ex-photography studio and flat into new bridal shop in Hornchurch
- 10 Harold Hill school strikes continue as union says staff 'face £400 monthly loss'
Jeffrey grew up in Dagenham before moving to Barking and then Romford, where he lived for the last 11 years.
His daughter April said he enjoyed spending time with family, music, holidays to Benidorm and cracking "typical dad jokes".