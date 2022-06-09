Family pays tribute to 'much loved' florist

Jeffrey Ellis (left) with children April, Rachel and Michael - Credit: courtesy of Jeffrey Ellis' family

Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" florist from Romford after his death.

People lined Heathway, Dagenham to pay their respects to Jeffrey Ellis, 62, during his funeral procession through the town.

The father-of-four and grandfather-of-five had been a florist in Dagenham for more than 20 years, most recently at Danny's Florist in Oxlow Lane.

His family said: “Our dad was a much loved man, not only by his children, grandchildren and family but by everyone in Dagenham.

People lined Heathway, Dagenham to pay farewell to Jeffrey - Credit: courtesy of Jeffrey Ellis' family

"The tributes we have received have shown this and we are forever thankful.

"We will miss our dad deeply but he will live on through our memory and we will take him wherever we will go. We love you.”

He was previously a conductor and bus driver for Stagecoach.

Jeffrey grew up in Dagenham before moving to Barking and then Romford, where he lived for the last 11 years.

There were numerous floral tributes to florist Jeffrey - Credit: courtesy of Jeffrey Ellis' family

His daughter April said he enjoyed spending time with family, music, holidays to Benidorm and cracking "typical dad jokes".