Open invite extended to Romford community for well-loved man's funeral

Published: 11:15 AM October 4, 2021

Sunny was known to put a smile on everyone's face at the McDonald's in Romford where he worked for around seven years. - Credit: David Oduyemi

The Romford community is set to say goodbye to a much-loved man who was known by “the whole of South Street”.

Sunny Oduyemi passed away on September 11, and his funeral will be held today (October 4) at 2pm at Romford Baptist Church.

The Oduyemi family have invited those who loved Sunny to attend.

His brother David Oduyemi said: “Sunny was a private person, he wasn’t an extrovert, but the way people saw him and related to him... he would want his memories to be shared with as many people as possible.

“If this reaches Romford, Essex, the south east, so be it.”

Sunny will be buried at Romford Cemetery at 3pm after the funeral service, and then attendees will return to the church for the reception.

This will be an opportunity to share fond memories of Sunny, who will be remembered by many for his infectious smile.



