News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Obituaries

Open invite extended to Romford community for well-loved man's funeral

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:15 AM October 4, 2021   
David Oduyemi 

Sunny was known to put a smile on everyone's face at the McDonald's in Romford where he worked for around seven years. - Credit: David Oduyemi 

The Romford community is set to say goodbye to a much-loved man who was known by “the whole of South Street”. 

Sunny Oduyemi passed away on September 11, and his funeral will be held today (October 4) at 2pm at Romford Baptist Church.  

The Oduyemi family have invited those who loved Sunny to attend.

His brother David Oduyemi said: “Sunny was a private person, he wasn’t an extrovert, but the way people saw him and related to him... he would want his memories to be shared with as many people as possible.  

“If this reaches Romford, Essex, the south east, so be it.”    

Sunny will be buried at Romford Cemetery at 3pm after the funeral service, and then attendees will return to the church for the reception.

You may also want to watch:

This will be an opportunity to share fond memories of Sunny, who will be remembered by many for his infectious smile. 


Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Sunny by name, sunny by nature’: Tributes paid to popular Romford man Sunday Oduyemi
  2. 2 Romford Debenhams: New shopping mall could open before Christmas
  3. 3 Gallows Corner flyover: 'More affordable' upgrade may be 'similar' to existing design
  1. 4 Travel disruptions to look out for in and around Romford next week
  2. 5 November court date for man charged after Hornchurch stabbing
  3. 6 Inquest finds Upminster woman took her own life
  4. 7 Open invite extended to Romford community for well-loved man's funeral
  5. 8 Tory councillor due in court facing harassment charge
  6. 9 Who was jailed in east London in September?
  7. 10 Romford man charged with encouraging terrorism to face court
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crossways street in Romford. 

East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Fuel shortages

Traffic building at petrol hotspots amid ongoing clamour for fuel

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Crow Metals in Romford

Investigations | Exclusive

Inspectors close scrap metal yard over 'risk to human health'

Charles Thomson

person
Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch pub licensing meeting verdict hangs in the balance

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon