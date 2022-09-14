Live

The coffin of the Queen in Edinburgh from where it was flown to London to lie at rest - Credit: PA

Thousands are gathering to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state from today.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be in Westminster Hall for four days from 5pm today following her death on September 8.

The state funeral is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The route for queuing begins on Albert Embankment before leading down the River Thames to Southwark Park.