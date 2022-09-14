News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Live

Live: Thousands gather for Queen's lying in state in London

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 1:30 PM September 14, 2022
Updated: 1:32 PM September 14, 2022
The coffin of the Queen in Edinburgh from where it was flown to London to lie at rest - Credit: PA

Thousands are gathering to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state from today.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be in Westminster Hall for four days from 5pm today following her death on September 8.

The state funeral is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The route for queuing begins on Albert Embankment before leading down the River Thames to Southwark Park.

