Tributes paid to 'loving' grandad who died in A127 car crash

The family of a man who died following a car crash on the A127 last month say that “losing him has left a huge hole in all our hearts and lives”.

The deceased - an 88-year-old man from Hornchurch - sustained "serious injuries" in a collision on the London-bound Southend Arterial Road at Childerditch on April 25, 2022.

Essex Police confirmed the pensioner's, George Chipping's, death the following day.

George's family have paid tribute to him.

His family said: “George was a loving and well-loved dad, grandad and great grandad and losing him has left a huge hole in all our hearts and lives. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.”

A 55-year-old man from Bradford was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage that may help the investigation, please come forward.

You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Quote incident 329 of Monday 25 April.

You can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.