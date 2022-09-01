A former Lib Dem councillor has tragically died at the age of 51 following a major stroke.

Karen Chilvers, who represented Brentwood West on Brentwood Borough Council between 2007 and 2011 and 2012 and 2021, died yesterday (August 31).

She passed away at Basildon Hospital at 11.15pm following complications from a major stroke at the end of July.

The ex-Lib Dem representative, who had retired from politics in 2021 due to ill health, had stood as a candidate to be Brentwood and Ongar MP.

She was also a children's fiction author alongside her friend, Gill Eastgate.

Cllr David Kendall (Pilgrims Hatch, Lib Dem) said: “Karen was a driving force of energy in the Brentwood Liberal Democrats over many years and encouraged a number of people to stand for the council and helped to get them elected."

He said Karen was active in stopping a housing development in Honeypot Lane, among other campaigns.

Cllr Kendall added: “We know that Karen’s passing will come as a great shock to all those who knew her well or had only met her the once.

"She will be greatly missed by many residents across the Brentwood community.”

Details of Karen’s funeral and a chosen charity for donations will follow.

Messages for Karen's family can be emailed to davidkendall40@aol.com.