‘Above and beyond’: Tributes paid to former councillor and constituency caseworker

Marjorie Ramsey (centre left) in 2009 pictured with husband John (far right), brother-in-law Roger (centre right) and his wife Sheila (far left) - Credit: Roger Ramsey

Tributes have been paid to a former Havering councillor who died this week.

Marjorie Ramsey, who represented Gidea Park ward from 1992 to 1994 for the Conservative group, died at her home in Derbyshire on Monday, aged 83.

She was office secretary for the Romford Conservative Association for more than 20 years and served as constituency secretary to Sir Michael Neubert, MP for Romford from 1974 until 1997.

She also worked on Andrew Rosindell MP’s campaign to become the prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) for Romford in 1999 and subsequently worked as a caseworker for Angela Watkinson, former MP for Hornchurch and Upminster.

Marjorie continued that casework until the MP’s retirement in 2017.

Her brother-in-law Roger Ramsey – a former Havering Council leader – remembered her “quite remarkable energy and enthusiasm” in helping solve constituents’ problems.

"The thing that sticks in my mind was that she used to go above and beyond,” he said.

“There was one occasion at least that she was so concerned about somebody that turned up at the MP’s office that she actually gave them money from her own pocket to tide them over to the following day.

“That was the sort of person she was.”

In May 2005, Marjorie was awarded the Freedom of the Borough.

She moved to live with her daughter, Vivienne, in Derbyshire last year after an injury and moved into a house there shortly before her health began to deteriorate.

Andrew Rosindell MP said he was “deeply sad” to hear of the passing of a “great friend and supporter”.

He said: “Marjorie and her late husband, David, were also strong supporters of mine to be selected as the PPC for Romford in 1999 and helped my campaign, running the office at Western Road, until my election as MP in 2001.

“She was a pillar of the Conservative Party in Havering for four decades and her contribution to our success, through good and bad times, will always be remembered.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to Marjorie’s family.”

Cllr John Mylod, mayor of Havering, has agreed to allow time for tributes to be paid at full council on November 17.

She is survived by her daughters Lesley and Vivienne, granddaughters Louise and Kate, brother-in-law Roger and his wife Sheila.