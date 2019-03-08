Search

Romford cancer nurses on Made in Chelsea

PUBLISHED: 10:30 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 05 November 2019

Made in Chelsea's Alex Mytton with Macmillan Nurses Pauline Staley and Lucie Summerfield. Picture: Macmillan

Made in Chelsea's Alex Mytton with Macmillan Nurses Pauline Staley and Lucie Summerfield. Picture: Macmillan

Archant

Cancer nurses took time off from their day job to be guests of honour on TV show Made in Chelsea.

Made in Chelsea's cast with Macmillan Nurses Pauline Staley, Lucie Summerfield and Sarah Rehana. Picture: @alexmyttonMade in Chelsea's cast with Macmillan Nurses Pauline Staley, Lucie Summerfield and Sarah Rehana. Picture: @alexmytton

Macmillan Nurse team leaders Pauline Staley and Lucie Summerfield traded Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford for a rooftop bar where they were filmed for the E4 show.

Made in Chelsea star Alex Mytton hosted a World's Biggest Coffee Morning to thank nurses like Pauline and Lucie who helped his mum who died of cancer earlier this year.

He said: "I'm sure so many families out there have experienced what I went through and without the work that you guys do I think It would be nearly impossible for some people to come out the other side."

Lucie added: "You could see how having a Macmillan nurse involved had made a huge impact on Alex and his mum and offered comfort and support at a difficult time. It was also a great opportunity to raise awareness of the invaluable work Macmillan nurses do throughout London."

Lucie and Pauline lead the Macmillan Enhanced Supportive Care Team at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust where they care for patients with incurable cancer.

