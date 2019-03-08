Upminster nursery celebrates fourth birthday

Little Adventurers Nursery in Upminster held its annual staff awards ceremony to celebrate its fourth birthday.

Little Adventurers staff celebrates the nursery’s fourth birthday. Photo: Little Adventurers Nursery Little Adventurers staff celebrates the nursery’s fourth birthday. Photo: Little Adventurers Nursery

The family-run nursery thanked its staff for all their work and praised their team spirit.

Little Adventurers not only encourage good health and well-being for the children but also for their staff. To keep them well-rested, the nursery employs a larger team that works fewer hours.

Last month, the nursery welcomed the Deputy Mayor of London for Education and Childcare, Joanne McCartney, in recognition of their Silver Healthy Early Years London Award (HEYL).

Nursery director, Lee Stimpson, said: “We are on a continuous journey of developing our setting and our A* staff team are all part of that journey with us.”

Deputy assistant manager, Kerry Hall, said: “When Little Adventurers opened and I first started work, I felt privileged to work with such an inspiring manager who taught me more in three months than I have learnt in three years anywhere else.”

Sharney Horvath, who recently joined full time, said: “Everybody who works here absolutely loves their job and it shows through the care they provide for the children.”