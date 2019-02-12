Romford MP Andrew Rosindell visits Edenberries Nursery to celebrate first birthday

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell with children at Edenberries Nursery. Photo: Edenberries Nursery Edenberries Nursery

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell visited children at Edenberries Day Nursery and Pre School as they sang songs and cut cake to celebrate its first birthday.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell cut a birthday cake at Edenberries Nursery. Photo: Edenberries Nursery Romford MP Andrew Rosindell cut a birthday cake at Edenberries Nursery. Photo: Edenberries Nursery

The nursery in Mawney Road, Romford, opened on March 5 last year, and managing director, Freda Jacobson, said it has been a “fantastic” first year.

On Tuesday (March 5) Mr Rosindell was given a tour of the nursery as children sang Happy Birthday, and played party games.

Freda told the Recorder: “It went very very well, we all had a fantastic day.

“Mr Rosindell loved coming to visit and was interested in what we were doing, and the children were all very well behaved.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell with staff at Edenberries Nursery. Photo: Edenberries Nursery Romford MP Andrew Rosindell with staff at Edenberries Nursery. Photo: Edenberries Nursery

“It has been a wonderful first year, we have built a great team of staff and supportive parents, and most importantly the children have been amazing.

“We are hoping it keeps getting better and better, and we are now looking forward to the Ofsted inspection in a few months.”