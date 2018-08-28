Search

Bus incidents: 200 people injured in Havering in one year

PUBLISHED: 17:47 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 07 January 2019

More than 155 people were injured by a bus in one year in Havering. Photo: John Hercock

More than 155 people were injured by a bus in one year in Havering. Photo: John Hercock

Havering has been ranked in the top 20 of London boroughs with the highest number of people injured in bus incidents.

The figures were released by the union GMB which represents up to 639,000 members and is now calling for an overhaul of the way the capital’s bus services are run.

A total of 200 people were injured in bus incidents in Havering between July 2017 and July 2018.

From that total, 41 were taken to hospital with a serious injury and 158 people were were they were treated at the scene for their injuries.

One person died from a fatal attack after being hit by a bus in the borough.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a letter to the #LondonBusWatch Campaign on December 10, that the statistics including in Michael Leibreich’s report were “chilling”.

He said: “It is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to be killed or seriously injured on our transport network.

“We have an extremely long way to go to reach the targets I have set, and we will need a cultural shift to get there.

“My Vision Zero Action Plan shows how TfL and other organisations in London are starting to create this shift, and I am determined to keep driving this until we see the rapid improvement that is so badly needed.”

Westminster topped the London league with 411 total cases of people being injured by a bus, with Southwark coming in second with 334 total cases of incidents.

Warren Kenny, GMB regional secretary said: “We know that Sadiq Khan considers that the statistics on the numbers killed and injured are ‘chilling’.

“So what is needed is decisive action from the top to change the culture at Transport for London to make the safe operation of buses by the outsourced private for-profit operators the top priority.

“Punctuality has the highest priority and profit margins are linked to punctuality records.

“This has to change.

“The safe operation of buses by the outsourced operators must be made TfL’s top priority. We have to see an end to the current position where eight people were killed and 719 very seriously injured by the fleet of buses operated for the Mayor of London in the 12 months to end June 2018.”

Gordon happy with two-goal haul for Daggers against Wood

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores his first goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Marko moody is the main West Ham talking point as the Hammers sneak past Birmingham in FA Cup

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic speaks with manager Manuel Pellegrini as he leaves the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Bus incidents: 200 people injured in Havering in one year

More than 155 people were injured by a bus in one year in Havering. Photo: John Hercock

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Romford woman organises charity ball for British Heart Foundation and Cry after mum suffers cardiac arrests

City Pavilion. Picture: Google Maps

City Pavilion. Picture: Google Maps
