'Taste' of Notting Hill Carnival comes to Collier Row

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:30 PM August 15, 2022
Mr P's Cornershop

From left to right: Lauryn Paige, Rahul Patel (Mr P) and Felicia Paris - Credit: Mr P’s Cornershop

A Collier Row shop owner has hosted an event to “bring something different to the area” and “build a hype” for Notting Hill Carnival. 

Ahead of the carnival, which begins later this month, owner of Mr P’s Cornershop, Rahul Patel, hosted some of the carnival team on August 11.  

Mr P's Cornershop

Lauryn Paige, Felicia Paris and DJ Danny D Remix - Credit: Mr P’s Cornershop

The event was attended by the Chocolate Nation Mas Band, who launched at Notting Hill in 2009, and DJ Danny D Remix. 

Felicia Paris and Lauryn Paige also joined the event in their show-stopping carnival outfits.  

Chocolate Nation Mas Band

Chocolate Nation Mas Band attended the Collier Row event on August 11 to bring a taste of the Notting Hill Carnival to the area - Credit: Chocolate Nation Mas Band

A Chocolate Nation Mas Band spokesperson said: “A taste of Notting Hill Carnival came to the streets of Romford this week, with fun had by all."

Mr P's Cornershop

Carnival fun was spread in Collier Row on Thursday, August 11 - Credit: Mr P’s Cornershop

Chocolate Nation Mas Band

A group photo from the carnival event - Credit: Chocolate Nation Mas Band

Rahul said he was pleased to “brighten up the streets of Collier Row with some carnival love".

He added it was an “absolute pleasure” to join forces with Chocolate Nation Mas Band and to “bring something different to the area and build a hype for the much-loved Notting Hill Carnival".

Chocolate Nation Mas Band

Lauryn and Felicia at Mr P's Cornershop in Collier Row - Credit: Chocolate Nation Mas Band

Recently Rahul opened the doors to dessert restaurant, The Belly

Collier Row News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon