Musicians celebrate songs of the fabulous fifties and swinging sixties at Queen’s Theatre

L-R: Lonnie Donegan Jnr, Andy Eastwood, Maggie O'Hara and Pete Lindup. Archant

Guitar star Lonnie Donegan Jnr will be reviving the songs of his legendary father at a nostalgic concert in Hornchurch.

Those Were The Days concert at the Queen’s Theatre will feature a group of lively entertainers, including the son of Lonnie Donegan, the biggest selling British recording artist before the Beatles.

Lonnie was a master of skiffle in the 1950s - a musical style based on folk and blues, with guitar, banjo and makeshift instruments such as the washboard and tea-chest bass.

He inspired a generation of musicians from John Lennon and Paul McCartney to the Rolling Stones. In 1997 he was awarded an Ivor Novello Award and was made an MBE in 2000.

Musical entertainer Andy Eastwood who produced the show, toured for 15 years in the Ken Dodd Show and will also perform on the day.

He said: “There are many tribute shows portraying particular bands, but with Those Were The Days we have created a broader celebration of the range of entertainment that the 50s and 60s offered.

“It was a wonderfully diverse era for music, and we’ll cover everything from traditional jazz to the Seekers and Morecambe and Wise.

“Lonnie Donegan was such an inspirational catalyst in the music scene, to have his son on stage with us is a thrill - the icing on the cake.”

Also appearing is Maggie O’Hara, comedy instrumentalist Pete Lindup and the David Carter Band.

Maggie told the Recorder: “The audience will recognise the songs. We’ve been touring our show with songs from the 1940s and that went down so well.

“But a lot of people who go to the theatre will remember songs from the 1950s and 1960s.

“It’s a continuation from the spirit of the Blitz but going further into the 60s. It’s just great music.”

Speaking about her favourite song to perform, Maggie said it was hard to choose.

“It’s hard to say, but I really like Rock Around the Clock,” she said.

“It was the song of the decade.”

Those Were The Days plays at the Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane on Friday, March 22.

Visit queens-theate.co.uk.