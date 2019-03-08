North Street 16-storey block: Romford businesses 'sick and tired' of lack of development in Romford town centre

The derelict North Street construction remains abandoned 9 years after building was halted. Adriana Elgueta

Businesses in Romford's town centre are "sick and tired" of the derelict 16-storey building that towers over the street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford town centre businesses suffer on account of the "eyesore" unfinished construction that overlooks North Street. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Romford town centre businesses suffer on account of the "eyesore" unfinished construction that overlooks North Street. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

The site in 23-55 North Street has been abandoned since 2010 and is due to be discussed tonight (Thursday, June 27) at the strategic planning meeting, after being deferred three times, in January, April and in May this year.

In the most recent council meeting on May 16, Regency Homes' design to build 98 homes was deemed "too high".

Councillor Reg Whitney said: "This building just seems to be stacking residents on top of each other - it is 2019 not 1819."

The height was also an concern when it came to conforming with the current architecture.

"We have to be very careful not to set a precedent of approving buildings that are too high and don't fit in with the character of the area," explained cllr Timothy Ryan.

You may also want to watch:

The newest concern is that the plan included 1.5 per cent of land that was within the Romford Conservation Area.

"That part of Romford is very valuable, I feel we need to focus more on the history rather than the profit." he continued.

However, small businesses in the surrounding area have grown very frustrated at the deferrals and the lack of development and believe the "eyesore" construction drives away shoppers.

"Don't even get me started on this," said owner of Musicland on North Street, Brian Reeve.

"It used to be a vibrant area and we had the promise that new shops would come, but no one comes down here no," said Brian.

Harry and Colin Cremer, directors of Havering Art and Craft agreed: "It's killed the street", they said, "we've been here 40 years and it's never been so bad, we're selling art materials at 50pc because we're just not getting the business."

Many of the shops at the tail end of the street are either empty or shut.

Tattoo artist at Cult Classic Tattoos, Lee Knight said: "We get most of our business through word of mouth, we used to get a lot more foot flow, but now there's lots of big businesses and little support for independent businesses like ourselves."