News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Fewer than average north east London patients report 'good' GP experience

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:58 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 2:16 PM July 13, 2021
File photo dated 15/08/14 of a doctor. A growing number of doctors wanting to work part-time could l

GP experiences in the NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group have been ranked worse than average - Credit: PA

People in north east London have had worse experiences with their GPs than the national average, new data suggests. 

A survey conducted by NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) found 77 per cent of respondents described their overall experience of using their GP as "good",  six pc below the national average. 

The results include GPs from Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Hackney, Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest and the City of London. 

A spokesperson from the CCG said the results offer "valuable insight" and it will be working to address the issues raised.

The GP Patient Survey was run by Ipsos Mori on behalf of NHS England. 

You may also want to watch:

Of the 32,480 respondents, 64pc said they found it easy to get through to the GP by phone, 66pc described their experience of making an appointment as "good" and 64pc were satisfied with appointment times. 

All of these responses fell below the national average by at least four pc.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Food hall’ restaurant opens in Romford
  2. 2 Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'
  3. 3 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
  1. 4 Five films to watch which were shot in Romford
  2. 5 Man injured after reported 'assault' on Gooshays Drive
  3. 6 Rainham 197-home regeneration in £1.5bn scheme 'progressing well’
  4. 7 'Amazing achievement': Havering reacts to Euros 2020 to condemn racism
  5. 8 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
  6. 9 Council set to award £10m contract for services including waste collection
  7. 10 Hornchurch mum uses lockdown lull to pursue fitness passion

Almost a quarter of people (23pc) who needed an appointment said they avoided making one for fear of catching Covid. 

Five pc of respondents felt they did not have time and 14pc found making an appointment too difficult. Some 18pc were worried about burdening the NHS, two pc below the national average. 

A spokesperson for NHS North East London CCG, said: “Despite it being an incredibly challenging year for everyone, especially in terms of the impact the pandemic has had on how people access their GP, more than three quarters of people (77 pc) reported their experience of general practice in north east London as ‘good’ overall which is testament to the ongoing efforts of our GPs and primary care teams. 

“These results give us valuable insight in helping us to support our GP practices to be as good as they possibly can be and inform our primary care priorities overall, and we recognise there is room for improvement so we will be working to address the issues raised – including how we can improve access to appointments.” 

The results also showed that 84pc of respondents said they found practice receptionists helpful and nearly two thirds (64pc) said they found it "easy" to get through on the phone. 


NHS
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

IECC Eid celebration

Mosque denied permission to extend opening hours for third time

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

person
The King Harold pub

King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
In Romford alone there are 38 known infestations of Japanese knotweed

Environment News

How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital in Romford

Relatives frustrated as Queen’s Hospital battles bedbug infestation

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon