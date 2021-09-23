Nominations in for inaugural Stars of Brentwood Awards

Published: 10:40 AM September 23, 2021

The nominations are in for next month's Stars of Brentwood Awards.

Set to take place on Thursday, October 21, these awards seek to recognise people from the Brentwood community who have proven to be difference makers during the pandemic.

While their identities remain under wraps for now, Brentwood Council's chair of community and health committee believes each nominee is "inspiring".

Cllr Cliff Poppy said: "As a councillor I come into contact with many people from many walks of life and am always humbled by the contribution so many make to help and support others both individually and through the great community volunteer groups.

"However, reading the nominations for these awards was something else. There are people who have stepped forward in so many ways to help others during what was an incredibly tough time for many through the lockdowns and restrictions."

The councillor also extended his gratitude to the local businesses supporting this inaugural event, attendance of which will be by invite only.