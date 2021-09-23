Nominations in for inaugural Stars of Brentwood Awards
- Credit: Brentwood Borough Council
The nominations are in for next month's Stars of Brentwood Awards.
Set to take place on Thursday, October 21, these awards seek to recognise people from the Brentwood community who have proven to be difference makers during the pandemic.
While their identities remain under wraps for now, Brentwood Council's chair of community and health committee believes each nominee is "inspiring".
Cllr Cliff Poppy said: "As a councillor I come into contact with many people from many walks of life and am always humbled by the contribution so many make to help and support others both individually and through the great community volunteer groups.
"However, reading the nominations for these awards was something else. There are people who have stepped forward in so many ways to help others during what was an incredibly tough time for many through the lockdowns and restrictions."
You may also want to watch:
The councillor also extended his gratitude to the local businesses supporting this inaugural event, attendance of which will be by invite only.
Most Read
- 1 Demolition 'will now begin' to make way for 120 homes at former campus
- 2 Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
- 3 Hornchurch man to face trial accused of teeth whitening offence
- 4 Rainham flat ravaged by late night blaze
- 5 Signals at Hornchurch 'crash hotspot' now under review
- 6 Campaigners ‘overjoyed’ and developer to 'consider its next steps' following Gallows Corner Tesco refusal
- 7 Covid-19: How has Havering fared over the last four weeks?
- 8 Application to install 5G mast in Cranham refused
- 9 Trust celebrating Hornchurch history opens new permanent heritage centre
- 10 Romford church to offer new debt support scheme