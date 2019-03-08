Search

Noak Hill Sports Complex to host fun-packed open day

PUBLISHED: 10:26 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 17 July 2019

Havering Council leader Councillor Roger Ramsey officially opens the Noak Hill Complex. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council

Children can take part in a host of free sporting activities as a Noak Hill leisure centre opens its doors to the public this summer.

Everyone Active's Noak Hill Sports Complex is holding an open day on Saturday, July 20, from 10am to 4pm.

Throughout the day there will be a range of activities on offer.

Karen Heilbrunn, manager at Everyone Active, said: "We're passionate about engaging with the community and can't wait to welcome people of all ages through the doors for our free open day, which is set to be a great date in the calendar for all the family.

"If you're looking to get active over the summer holidays, try your hand at tennis or just fancy a fun day out with friends and family, come on down and join us."

