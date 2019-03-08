Search

Noak Hill's The Bear - now The Deer's Rest - opens its doors

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 May 2019

Staff and families celebrate the opening of The Deer's Rest pub in Noak Hill.

Archant

A popular pub has re-opened with a fresh look and a new name.

The Deer's Rest, formerly The Bear, has re-opened. Picture: Richard Cook PhotographyThe Deer's Rest, formerly The Bear, has re-opened. Picture: Richard Cook Photography

The Deer's Rest, formerly known as The Bear, in Noak Hill, has been taken over by pub company Marston's which made a six-figure investment into the refurbishment of the pub.

To mark the opening on Tuesday, May 21, families were able to enjoy food and drink as well as entertainment from 2019 Britain's Got Talent contestant comedian Graeme Matthews.

The pub now has brand new decor as well as Romford resident Russell Crosbie as the new manager.

Mr Crosbie said: "I've been in the pub trade for a long time now and have worked in many different locals working my way up to management.

"Taking on The Deer's Rest is a new chapter and I have some great ideas for the local, so can't wait to get started."

Jo Rogers from Marston's Inns and Taverns added: "We have taken care to restore the pub, maintaining local touches but updating its style and we hope everyone enjoys the result as much as we do."

