Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Noak Hill's The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 May 2019

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A popular historic pub could see a name change after hundreds of years as a new pub company takes it over.

The Bear, Noak Hill Road, Noak Hill, has temporarily closed for refurbishment and it is said it will re-open on Tuesday, May 21.

The pub, which first opened under its name The Bear in 1715, has been taken over by pub company Marston's, and once opened, will be renamed The Deer's Rest.

It is said that the pub's owners in the 1950s met a zoo owner and acquired a bear called Rhani who was then exhibited in a cage at the rear of the beer garden.

After Rhani passed away, the new bear Honey then arrived and when the landlords retired in 1974, so did Honey who then went to Linton Zoo in Cambridgeshire.

Resident Karen Collier has set up a petition calling for The Bear to keep its name and has so far more than 300 signatures.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “My mum used to work at The Bear and I go there most weeks for lunch or meeting up with friends.

“It's seen some trouble over the years but a lot of people still really like going there.

“I think the new owners think that they're going to attract new customers to the pub by changing the name but it's still the same place at the end of the day so the same people will come.

“I'm excited that it's going through a refurbishment but it doesn't need a different name.

“We've lost a lot of pubs over the years and The Bear is one of the last one's left - its name holds a historic significance which we don't want to lose.”

Marston's has been approached for comment.

To sign the petition, visit here

Most Read

Recorder letters: Police, sinkhole in road, global warming, the homeless and more.

What appears to be a sinkhole opened in Cranston Park Avenue, Upminster, on Monday evening. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Person hit by train at Romford station

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Appeal to find missing man from Romford

Police are appealing for help to find Shaun Thomas Jones who is missing from Romford. Picture: Met Police

Exhibition commemorating women’s wartime role comes to Hornchurch

Women at War exhibition coming to Hornchurch on Sunday, May 12.

West Ham defender comes of age with stirring display against Southampton

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Police, sinkhole in road, global warming, the homeless and more.

What appears to be a sinkhole opened in Cranston Park Avenue, Upminster, on Monday evening. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Person hit by train at Romford station

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Appeal to find missing man from Romford

Police are appealing for help to find Shaun Thomas Jones who is missing from Romford. Picture: Met Police

Exhibition commemorating women’s wartime role comes to Hornchurch

Women at War exhibition coming to Hornchurch on Sunday, May 12.

West Ham defender comes of age with stirring display against Southampton

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Pride intact for ‘sick’ Rafferty

Manchester City's Tessa Wullaert (left) and West Ham United's Claire Rafferty during the FA Women's Super League match The Academy Stadium, Manchester.

Francis wants Gidea Park to avoid another battle to beat the drop in upcoming term

Gidea Park & Romford will hope for plenty more scenes like this over the next few months (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham defender comes of age with stirring display against Southampton

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham find it three and easy in last home game

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Arthur Masuaku during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists