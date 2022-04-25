Benskins Lane in Noak Hill, where a fire broke out - Credit: Google

An investigation is underway after three cars, a caravan and about two tonnes of rubbish caught fire in Noak Hill at the weekend.

About 25 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to vehicles alight in Benskins Lane just after 3.30pm on Saturday - April 23.

They had the fire under control by 4.20pm.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to the LFB.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, a spokesperson said.

Fire crews from Plaistow and Romford fire stations attended the scene, as well as crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.