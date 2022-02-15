Cocker Spaniel 'vanished' from Romford family's garden
- Credit: Charlotte Dooley
A Noak Hill family are barely eating or sleeping after their dog Lucky "vanished" from the garden.
Cocker Spaniel Lucky has not been seen since around 10am on Saturday morning - February 12.
Owner Charlotte Dooley said her son has been on the streets looking for their pet since she went missing from their home on Benskins Lane.
The mother-of-three said: "The kids have barely eaten or slept since she disappeared.
"She got out of the gate a couple of weeks ago, but was back within an hour.
I put her food out for her but she didn't come back. This is not like her at all."
Charlotte fears Lucky, who is less than two years old may have been stolen.
"She's so friendly and will go with anyone, that's the problem," she said.
"She loves coming on road trips so will jump straight in the car if you open the door.
"We're so worried and just want her back."
Lucky was wearing a brown collar when she went missing and is microchipped.
If you have seen her please call Charlotte on 07375384712.