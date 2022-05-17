Gallery
In pictures: See the adorable dogs who competed for show ribbons in Noak Hill
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
Pooches received a round of a-paws as they competed in a charity dog show this weekend.
The Woof and Walkies Fun Dog Show was held on May 15 in aid of the Retired Greyhounds' Association and the Harold Hill Deer Aid.
It saw around 100 furry companions and their owners gather at the Deer’s Rest in Noak Hill Road for a paws-itvely fun day.
At midday, £2 classes - or three for £5 - sprang into action with 11 categories including best puppy, most handsome male, prettiest female and best in show.
Co-organiser Hazel Gibbons’ chihuahua Zachary came first in the best fancy dress category for his teenage mutant ninja turtle outfit.
This category was dedicated to the memory of her dog Chelsea, who passed away in October last year.
The event managed to raise more than £500 for both charities.
Most Read
- 1 TfL confirms plan to 'strengthen' Gallows Corner flyover 'for many generations to come'
- 2 Man charged with murder of 'loving father' from Romford
- 3 Property spotlight: The origins of Havering’s planned garden city
- 4 Family pays tribute to 'genuine soul' fatally stabbed on birthday weekend
- 5 Shop worker racially abused in Brentwood Tesco
- 6 'No one ever consulted me': Rejected microbrewery owner raises questions after application knocked back
- 7 Man dies after Romford car park incident
- 8 Estate agency opens first Havering branch in Hornchurch
- 9 Stakeholders' silence over Romford's The Liberty sale reports
- 10 'Impasse': Deadline looms over Havering parties struggling to agree to coalition after election
Hazel sent congratulations to all the winners: “It was great to see a mixture of puppies, large and small dogs attend and it was lovely to see a lot of families came.”
Pet groomer Doggie Delights donated prizes, including a £30 grooming voucher for best in show, and the event was sponsored by Hillpark Vets.