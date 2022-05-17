Gallery

Best puppy: Martin Bishop's Australian cattle dog Cooper claimed first place, while Ben Wenreich's whippet Ken took second place and 15-week-old Belle, Teresea Smithson's basset fauve de Bretagne came third - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Pooches received a round of a-paws as they competed in a charity dog show this weekend.

Around 100 dogs attended the show with their families on May 15 to raise money for the Retired Greyhounds' Association and the Harold Hill Deer Aid - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The Woof and Walkies Fun Dog Show was held on May 15 in aid of the Retired Greyhounds' Association and the Harold Hill Deer Aid.

Most handsome male: first place went to Jimmy the rescued greyhound, second to Boycie Boy the boxer and third to Kai a seven-year-old border collie - Credit: Sandra Rowse

It saw around 100 furry companions and their owners gather at the Deer’s Rest in Noak Hill Road for a paws-itvely fun day.

Prettiest female: first place went to rough collie Darcey, second to Staffordshire bull terrier Skye and third to Phobe, the Hungarian vizsla - Credit: Sandra Rowse

At midday, £2 classes - or three for £5 - sprang into action with 11 categories including best puppy, most handsome male, prettiest female and best in show.

Shar-peis Bear and Nala - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Co-organiser Hazel Gibbons’ chihuahua Zachary came first in the best fancy dress category for his teenage mutant ninja turtle outfit.

Best rescue: first place went to Boycie, the chihuahua, second to Jake and third place to Milo - Credit: Sandra Rowse

This category was dedicated to the memory of her dog Chelsea, who passed away in October last year.

Hazel Gibbon's chihuahua Zachary won first place in the fancy dress category

Best Fancy Dress: second place went to six-year-old Hubble, the greyhound - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The event managed to raise more than £500 for both charities.

Best veteran (seven years and over): first place went to Vinney, the 13-year-old labrador; second to Bose, the 11-year-old schnauzer; and third to eight-year-old greyhound Zippy - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Hazel sent congratulations to all the winners: “It was great to see a mixture of puppies, large and small dogs attend and it was lovely to see a lot of families came.”

Best greyhound (including lurchers): first place went to three-year-old Tilly, second place to four-year-old Rosie and third place to two-year-old Patrick - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Pet groomer Doggie Delights donated prizes, including a £30 grooming voucher for best in show, and the event was sponsored by Hillpark Vets.

Most appealing eyes: first place went to border collie Kai, second to cocker spaniel Paris and third to shar-pei Nala - Credit: Sandra Rowse



