Romford Recorder > News

Archery club fundraiser in aid of Harold Hill foodbank

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 2:55 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 3:11 PM December 13, 2021
Noak Hill Archers Club

Members of Noak Hill Archers Club fundraised for Harold Hill Foodbank - Credit: Noak Hill Archers Club

Members of an archery club donated more than £400 to a Harold Hill foodbank ahead of Christmas.  

Noak Hill Archers Club brought together its members on December 12 to raise funds and donate food to Harold Hill Foodbank.  

The fundraiser was the club’s first since 2018 due to Covid restrictions.

Around 40 archers attended and took part in shooting a variety of Christmas themed targets.  

Members donned an assortment of Christmas jumpers and novelty hats and people donated food, festive items and hygiene products most needed by the foodbank.  

More than £400 worth of food and items were bought from donations and entry fees, while a trolley load of food brought in on the day was donated to the foodbank. 

Chairman of the club, Brian Lock, said he is proud of his members for taking part and helping those in the borough “who may struggle at this time of year in particular”.  

He added: “We just hope, in our own small way, that we will be able to make a difference.” 

