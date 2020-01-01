Video

Noak Hill Christmas House turns on impressive display of fairground lights for charity

The Noak Hill Christmas House turned on its lights on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Lesley Haylett Archant

A family is continuing a 37-year-long tradition of decorating their Noak Hill home with spectacular Christmas lights to raise funds for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Noak Hill Christmas House turned on its lights on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Lesley Haylett The Noak Hill Christmas House turned on its lights on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Lesley Haylett

Residents gathered to see the Noak Hill Christmas House turn on its lights at 4pm on Sunday, December 1.

Father Christmas handed out presents to youngsters who came to the see impressive display which features a fairground theme.

Lesley Haylett of Noak Hill Road told the Recorder that the opening night of the Christmas lights was "amazing".

The Noak Hill Christmas House turned on its lights on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Lesley Haylett The Noak Hill Christmas House turned on its lights on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Lesley Haylett

She said: "It's just grown and grown since we first started it 37 years ago.

"We started by raising money for Saint Francis Hospice and then Queen's Hospital's charity and the Cardiac Risk in the Young charity (Cry).

"This year we're raising money for Great Ormond's Street Hospital (Gosh) because my granddaughter had major heart surgery there."

Lesley's granddaughter Frankie-Poppy, was born with a condition known commonly as a hole in the heart.

She was treated at Gosh in April 2017 and she is still a regular patient at the hospital.

Lesley added: "It's an amazing hospital.

"She met Paul O' Grady there recently and the staff always treat her really well.

"It's just a place that is really close to our hearts."

Frankie-Poppy attended the opening night event on Sunday and has since returned many times to see the lights.

Her granddad, Peter Elliot is responsible for creating the display.

"Peter puts in a lot of effort into the display," said Lesley.

"He started building the display in September. He created a ferris wheel with teddy bears inside.

"Last year there was a ginger bread house theme and the year before that we had a large pink castle."

The Noak Hill family raised £3,100 for Gosh in 2017 when they transformed their home into the pink castle.

Lesley has also organised this year's Collier Row Christmas lights switch-on event with Ella Rayment which will be taking place on Friday, December 6pm from 4pm.

The lights are on daily from 4.30pm to 10pm with the last day on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 10pm.

Residents can make a donation by visiting the house in Noak Hill Road or online at Visit the justgiving page to support Lesley's charity appeal.