Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Noak Hill care home celebrates 107th birthday of ‘oldest woman they have ever met’

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 March 2019

Lily White celebrating her 107th birthday at the Clover Cottage Care Home.

Lily White celebrating her 107th birthday at the Clover Cottage Care Home.

Archant

Lily White from Noak Hill celebrated her 107th birthday yesterday with a glass of Bailey’s.

Lily White celebrating her 107th birthday at the Clover Cottage Care Home.Lily White celebrating her 107th birthday at the Clover Cottage Care Home.

At Clover Cottage care home in Wincanton Road, staff prepared a “nice little tea party” for the centenarian on Wednesday, February 27.

They put out sandwiches, jam and cream scones for the residents.

After staff sang Happy Birthday for her, Lily blew out the candles on a cake decorated with roses. They gave her presents that included flowers, chocolate and new slippers.

Jillian Nicoll, the senior carer at the home, gifted Lily a pair of earrings.

Lily White celebrating her 107th birthday at the Clover Cottage Care Home with Jillian Nicoll and Kevin Johnson.Lily White celebrating her 107th birthday at the Clover Cottage Care Home with Jillian Nicoll and Kevin Johnson.

She said: “Her mind is very very good, she is very alert most of the time. She likes to have a joke with the staff.”

As the oldest person she’s ever met, her carer attributes Lily’s long life to “good wholesome food and lots of veg.”

Lily still able to eat and drink without assistance and retains a good appetite.

At the home, Lily is always talking about food which isn’t surprising since her father was a great cook and butcher who worked at Smithfield Meat Market. She is also a big fan of chocolate and likes to eat Ferrero Rocher, or any chocolate really.

In spite of her age, Lily is still very able.

Jillian said: “She brushes her own hair, puts a little bit of make up on. She likes to look nice.”

When asked if she enjoyed her party, Lily called it “nothing out of the ordinary.” Lily doesn’t like a fuss. Whenever a staff member brings up her great age Lily says, “don’t remind me.”

Lily is from Hackney and used to work, as she says, “on the machine” as a seamstress. She moved into the home in 2008.

She has outlived her husband, Cliff, but her one son, Peter, is still alive, although he himself is over 70 years old.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Dilip Patel, visited the party to pay his respects.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders defenceman Barry wants to build confidence ahead of play-offs

Raiders Sean Barry celebrates a goal with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

Boro boss Martin desperate to bring in more experience

Khadean Campbell of Romford and Adetayo Osifuwa of Canvey during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Old Cooperians entertain East London on return to action

Action from Old Cooperians’ against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

‘Today is the best day ever’ Parents of Isla Caton announce she is cancer free

Isla Caton celebrating her birthday with family and friends before going to Spain for treatment.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists