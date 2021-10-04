News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

No serious injuries following car crash in Harold Wood

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:20 AM October 4, 2021   
Hall Lane incident

There was a collision in Hall Lane - on the junction with Shepherds Hill - this morning (October 4). As of 9.45am, road closures remained in place. - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars have been involved in a collision this morning in Harold Wood.

Police were called at around 8.15am today (October 4) to reports of a crash in Hall Lane at the junction with Shepherds Hill.

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews attended.

Two people were treated at the scene; neither is believed to be seriously injured.

Road closures remain in place and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

Harold Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crossways street in Romford. 

East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Fuel shortages

Traffic building at petrol hotspots amid ongoing clamour for fuel

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Crow Metals in Romford

Investigations | Exclusive

Inspectors close scrap metal yard over 'risk to human health'

Charles Thomson

person
Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch pub licensing meeting verdict hangs in the balance

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon