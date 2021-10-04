No serious injuries following car crash in Harold Wood
Published: 11:20 AM October 4, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Two cars have been involved in a collision this morning in Harold Wood.
Police were called at around 8.15am today (October 4) to reports of a crash in Hall Lane at the junction with Shepherds Hill.
Officers and London Ambulance Service crews attended.
Two people were treated at the scene; neither is believed to be seriously injured.
Road closures remain in place and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.