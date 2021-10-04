No serious injuries following car crash in Harold Wood

Published: 11:20 AM October 4, 2021

There was a collision in Hall Lane - on the junction with Shepherds Hill - this morning (October 4). As of 9.45am, road closures remained in place. - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars have been involved in a collision this morning in Harold Wood.

Police were called at around 8.15am today (October 4) to reports of a crash in Hall Lane at the junction with Shepherds Hill.

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews attended.

Two people were treated at the scene; neither is believed to be seriously injured.

Road closures remain in place and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.