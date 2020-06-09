First week without a coronavirus-related death at Romford and Goodmayes hospitals since before lockdown.

Barking Havering and Redbridge Hospitals have recorded three consecutive days without a coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Adriana Elgueta

For the first since early March, there were no coronavirus-related deaths at Queen’s or King George Hospitals for seven days, from May 28 to June 3

The last time Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust recorded the same feat was on March 10.

At the peak of the pandemic, the trust twice recorded 18 deaths a day and did not record less than 10 a day for a month, from March 26 to April 25.

The two hospitals have recorded 417 Covid-19 deaths in total.

The numbers for the UK’s worst-hit trust, neighbouring Barts Health, which manages Newham Hospital, Royal London, Nightingale and three more have also began to dwindle significantly.

In the same week, it recorded four Covid-19 deaths and has been swapping almost every other day between zero and one to two for the whole of May. The trust has recorded 606 death with coronavirus in total.

According to Public Health England, there were only 55 deaths yesterday, the lowest since before the lockdown.

An additional 1,205 people tested positive for the virus on the same day.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 UK residents have died.