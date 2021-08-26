No Covid-related deaths in Havering for two weeks running

Published: 1:16 PM August 26, 2021

As of 20 August, 33,066 Havering residents have tested positive for coronavirus. - Credit: PA Images

There have been no Covid-19-related deaths in Havering for two weeks running, according to the latest figures.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that nobody in the borough died from the virus in the week ending August 13.

This was also the case the previous week, meaning Havering's death toll during the pandemic remains at 930.

A total of 33,066 residents have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak, with 586 of those cases reported in the week leading up to August 20.

This represents a decrease of 65 cases when compared to the week before, as per the latest information published on the government's Covid-19 website.

Havering's incidence rate - the number of cases per 100,000 people - continues to be lower than across London and England.

Currently, there are 226 new cases per 100,000 people in Havering's population.

Not only is this lower than the respective rates in London (257) and England (325), it has also reduced from last week, when it was recorded as 251 in the borough.

Vaccine uptake in Havering has remained broadly similar since last week.

As of August 15, 78 per cent of the area's population have received their first dose - identical to the week before.

Second dose uptake now stands at 68pc, up by 2pc on the previous week.

In numerical terms, this means that 168,159 people in the borough have had one jab, while 144,801 have had both.

Once again, Havering eclipses its neighbouring areas in this respect.

In east London, 65pc of people have been vaccinated once, while 52pc have received both.

Across London more broadly, those figures stand at 67pc and 55pc respectively.

The national average is 79pc for first dose and 68pc for second.

There are a number of vaccination sessions across the borough in the coming weeks, each running between 4pm and 7pm on the day.

Find further information on dates and locations by visiting www.havering.gov.uk/info/20191/coronavirus_covid_19/827/coronavirus_vaccinations.



