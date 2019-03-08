No Allergens at Queen’s Theatre showcases new plays exploring history and contemporary themes

L-R: Ruth Bayard, Richard Margrave, Julia Jenkins, Diane Harman, Samantha Dooey-Miles and Jim Waller. Photo: Scott Le Crass Archant

An eclectic mix of comedy and drama exploring contemporary themes and history is coming to Hornchurch.

The latest showcase of new writing from Havering and South Essex playwrights will be performed at the Queen’s Theatre.

No Allergens features six short plays directed by Scott Le Crass and performed by professional actors.

The East London and Essex Playwriting Group was formed in 2016 and is a growing member-led group which meets monthly at the theatre.

Leader Richard Margrave said: “The ELE Group exists to support and develop new writing talent.

“Competition is keen for selection into our showcases of new work with 11 local writers vying to be one of the six chosen for this evening.

“I’m delighted that my new play The Ockendon Witch has been selected.

“It has added local interest as it is based on the real-life story of Agnes Byllinge from South Ockendon who was accused of witchcraft and incest in 1583/4.

“My play is a fictional account of her prosecution, with contemporary overtones.

“But I’ve seen the original accusations of witchcraft in the Ecclesiastical Court Records for the Diocese of Romford in the Essex County Record Office in Chelmsford. It is truly staggering that they still exist, hand written in ink in bound volumes of parchment-like paper from the time of Queen Elizabeth I.”

No Allergens will also feature The Little Things by Ruth Bayard, Priorities by Samantha Dooey-Miles, Final Call by Diane Harman, Last Orders by Jim Waller and Hanging Out by Julia Jenkins.

The playwrights live locally and are drawn from across Romford, Gidea Park, Hornchurch, Brentwood and Essex.

“The whole evening promises a range of entertainment – from drama to comedy. ‘Brilliant – very funny and enjoyable’ was one comment last autumn for the previous show,” said Richard.

“We ask the audience to write down their comments at the end of the evening to enable us writers to gauge how we are doing and perhaps what needs to change and improve.”

No Allergens is playing on the foyer stage of the Queen’s Theatre, Billet Lane at 8pm on Monday, April 1.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk for tickets.