Nick Joseph from Harold Wood will take the Queen's Baton on July 8 - Credit: Doris Joseph

A Star Wars actor from Harold Wood has been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to run in the Queen’s Baton Relay.

Nick Joseph, who has also had roles in Dr Who, James Bond and EastEnders where he played Bert the milkman for three years, will take the baton on July 8.

The 80-year-old has lived in the area with his wife Doris for around 30 years and said he has run around 51 marathons, including for England.

He said: “I go out running daily and walk in the mornings for around 3 to 5K ."

Nick thinks his stint in the relay will be around three miles, but he hasn’t been told because it’s all “a secret at the moment”.

In the lead up to the Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay began its journey on October last year.

By the end of its journey, the baton will have travelled for 294 days, visiting all 72 nations of the Commonwealth.

Nick said Doris put him forward for the opportunity to be involved.

He added: “Running in the relay is an honour.

“A couple of years back we were invited to the Queen’s Garden party and these opportunities really are once-in-a-lifetime.”

Having acted for 54 years, Nick has been in a multitude of films and shows, but the one he is most fond of is his role as Arhul Hextrophon in Star Wars.

In the fourth episode of A New Hope, Nick carried the medal to Han Solo, and later this year The Trial and Transformation of Arhul Hextrophon book will be released.

Nick is in consultation with the book’s author and its creation has seen him travelling around the world to attend comic conventions.

Initially, Nick was booked to play the role of Arhul for two days, but this ended up being 15.

He said: “Once I got the role I thought, how much are they going to pay me? At the time it was just another job and we never knew Star Wars would be such a success.”

The baton will reach England on July 4 and travel the country's length over 25 days, before ending at the Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony, where it will be returned to the Queen.

Nick said he has received the uniform and is feeling “excited” to take part.

He added: “I’m just waiting on my knighthood now.”