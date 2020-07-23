Search

Rainham artist’s NHS tribute on display at King George Hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:35 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 23 July 2020

Otis Griffith's NHS mural on display at King George Hospital, Goodmayes. Picture: BHRUT

Otis Griffith's NHS mural on display at King George Hospital, Goodmayes. Picture: BHRUT

A Rainham artist’s mural paying tribute to NHS staff has been put up at King George Hospital.

Otis Griffith with the mural he has created to pay tribute to the NHS. Picture: Otis GriffithOtis Griffith with the mural he has created to pay tribute to the NHS. Picture: Otis Griffith

The metal artwork, which depicts the NHS logo made of hearts, is on display outside the Goodmayes hospital’s cardiology department.

It was made by Havering College lecturer Otis Griffith, who set himself a day to create a piece to show his appreciation to NHS workers.

He produced around 50 hearts to spell out ‘NHS’, making them by welding pieces of steel together. He then overlapped the hearts in the letters and welded them together before spray painting his work.

Otis said: “Building sculptures is my passion – as well as teaching. I wanted to do something to show appreciation for all the hard working NHS staff, so I set myself a challenge.

“I’m really pleased the hospital trust liked it so much.”

