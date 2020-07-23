Rainham artist’s NHS tribute on display at King George Hospital
PUBLISHED: 15:35 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 23 July 2020
BHRUT
A Rainham artist’s mural paying tribute to NHS staff has been put up at King George Hospital.
The metal artwork, which depicts the NHS logo made of hearts, is on display outside the Goodmayes hospital’s cardiology department.
It was made by Havering College lecturer Otis Griffith, who set himself a day to create a piece to show his appreciation to NHS workers.
He produced around 50 hearts to spell out ‘NHS’, making them by welding pieces of steel together. He then overlapped the hearts in the letters and welded them together before spray painting his work.
Otis said: “Building sculptures is my passion – as well as teaching. I wanted to do something to show appreciation for all the hard working NHS staff, so I set myself a challenge.
“I’m really pleased the hospital trust liked it so much.”
