NHS's top 10 tips for keeping cool in the heat as east London prepares for record-breaking temperatures

The NHS and Public Health England have released their top 10 tips for keeping cool in the heat this week as the country prepares for what might be a record-breaking day scorcher tomorrow.

The UK is bracing itself for what could be its hottest ever day after overnight lightning storms triggered fires and rail disruption.

According to the Met Office, there is a 70% chance the mercury could rise above the current all-time temperature record of 38.5C on Thursday.

Conditions could reach 39C in southern and eastern England, it tweeted.

Ruth May, England's chief nursing officer, said: "Everyone can take simple steps to avoid fun in the sun turning in to a holiday in hospital.

"As millions of families kick off the long summer break, it's really important to take common sense precautions and follow our NHS top tips like drinking plenty of water, using high-factor sunscreen and taking allergy medicine where it's needed.

"The NHS will be there always for anyone who needs it, but everyone can help by checking in on vulnerable friends and neighbours, while making use of the free, convenient and helpful phone and online NHS services for minor illnesses, to help frontline staff provide care for those in emergency and serious need."

"People should talk before they walk and join the hundreds of thousands getting fast and free advice on the best course of action for them from the NHS.uk website or 111 phone line."

The NHS has 10 top tips for keeping cool in the heat:

1) Shut windows and pull down the shades when it is hotter outside. You can open the windows for ventilation when it is cooler.

2)If you're vulnerable to the effects of heat, avoid the sun during the hottest part of the day (11am to 3pm).

3)Keep rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside the windows. If this isn't possible, use light-coloured curtains and keep them closed (metallic blinds and dark curtains can make the room hotter).

4) Have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water.

5) Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol - water, lower-fat milks and tea and coffee are good options.

6) Listen to alerts on the radio, TV and social media about keeping cool.

7) Plan ahead to make sure you have enough supplies, such as food, water and any medications you need.

8) Identify the coolest room in the house so you know where to go to keep cool.

9)Wear loose, cool clothing, and a hat and sunglasses if you go outdoors.

10) Check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves.