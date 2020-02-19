Improvements to staff wellbeing at Queen's and King George hospitals trust as NHS annual survey is released

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston Steve Poston

The NHS trust that runs Queen's and King George hospitals has made improvements in its approaches to management and teamwork, according to the results of the annual NHS Staff Survey.

Tony Chambers is interim chief executive. Picture: BHRUT Tony Chambers is interim chief executive. Picture: BHRUT

The survey results, published on Tuesday, February 18, showed improvements at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust (BHRUT) in areas such as morale, team working and the quality of care provided compared to 2018, but did see an increase in reports of abuse from members of the public.

Among the findings, those experiencing unrealistic time pressures decreased, with 821 employees reporting that they rarely experienced unrealistic deadlines in the last year.

Since 2018, 75.4 per cent reported being enthusiastic about their job, equal to the benchmark average, a year later this had increased to 77.4pc, surpassing the benchmark (75.3pc).

Tony Chambers, interim chief executive, said: "It's really encouraging to see that staff have reported a better experience at work compared to 2018.

"Some areas where we have improved most were senior managers acting on the feedback of staff, and effective communication between managers and their teams.

"We also outperform similar trusts with staff having dedicated time to discuss their career with their manager at personal performance reviews."

Indeed, when asked if their manager supported them with training and development, the satisfaction rate has gone from 48.1pc top 52.9pc in a year.

Another significant improvement saw additional unpaid hours worked decrease (from 60.8pc to 56.3pc equal to the benchmark) and paid additional hours increase (from 38.1 to 43.5, a difference of 1000 employees), pointing to fewer extra hours worked no longer going unlogged across the trust.

But it is not all good news.

Since 2018, 775 more staff members have reported that they have experienced reports of harassment, bullying and abuse from patients. However, staff who say that they reported it to management has increased from below the benchmark (44.1pc) of 42.7pc to above the 2019 benchmark (46pc) to 48.9pc.

Tony Chambers said: "Any violence or abuse towards our staff is unacceptable and we are taking the increase of reported incidents seriously.

"The trust is working with the police and is going to be introducing a number of initiatives this year which focus on keeping our staff safe at work."

Almost six out of ten staff at the trust completed the survey which is sent to NHS staff nationally and asks questions on their experiences at work and their wellbeing. The response rate of 57pc was an increase of 10pc from 2018 and the highest in 15 years.