NHS in north east London 'among worst' for numbers treated, study finds

Published: 12:49 PM September 13, 2021

NHS England says providing hospital treatment for Covid patients has impacted its ability to deliver care for less urgent conditions - Credit: PA

North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (NEL CCG) is among the “worst performing” in England for the number of patients treated, analysis of NHS data found.

Research by Medical Technology Group revealed the NHS in north east London treated just 3.14 patients per 1,000 population in June - the seventh lowest by CCG in the country – after only improving by 0.41 from May.

NEL CCG, which is responsible for planning, buying and monitoring healthcare services across eight local authority areas, says care has been provided to “tens of thousands of patients” despite the “extraordinarily challenging” pandemic.

A spokesperson said: “Our GP practices, local hospitals and community-based teams are continuing to work tirelessly to ensure that people receive the medical advice and treatment they need.

“The effects of the pandemic are still being felt, and we are treating hundreds of patients with Covid-19 and long Covid, but the number of routine treatments and operations is increasing.

“We are working closely with system partners to boost diagnostic capacity, with the opening of the Early Diagnosis Centre in Mile End and the Rapid Diagnosis Centre at King George and Queen’s hospitals supporting the care of those with suspected cancer and other conditions.”

The number of patients receiving NHS treatment across London was 3.38 per 1,000 people, compared with 5.37 in the north east, which was the best performing region.

Medical Technology Group chair Barbara Harpham said: “All patients, no matter where they live, deserve the same access to diagnostic tests and interventions.

“Everyone needs to be treated fairly and equitably as the NHS battles to recover from the enormous impact of Covid."

There was an increase in the number of patients treated across 99 of 106 CCGs in June compared with the previous month, with NEL CCG improving by 15 per cent.

An NHS England spokesperson said treating more than 420,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals has "had an inevitable impact" on its ability to deliver care for less urgent conditions.

“NHS staff have been working flat out to make the best use of the additional funds the government has made available, with the number of routine treatments and operations increasing and the health service well ahead of target in recovering elective care, while also addressing any inequalities in care."