Romford children create poppies for Remembrance services at Queen's and King George hospitals

Chaplain Grace Allick with pupils Hasani Allick, Caleb Judd and Nathanael Judd, alongside Mr Norley, Head of Year Seven, in front of one of the walls of poppies. Picture: BHR Hospitals Archant

An NHS chaplain worked with schoolchildren to create two walls of poppies as a backdrop to remembrance services at Queen's and King George hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes.

Chaplain Grace Allick paired with groups of pupils from Years 7 and 10 at St Edward's Academy, Romford, where she also volunteers, to stress the importance of Remembrance.

She said: "I wanted to get them thinking about the impact on their lives and what it meant for them. The youngest soldier found on the battlefield in World War One was just 12 and, given that's so close in age to them, it really brought it home."

The pupils created their own poppies, with their name and age on them along with their message to a soldier which will take centre stage at the weekend's Remembrance services.

There will also be blank poppies for staff, patients and visitors who attend to write their own message.