Search

Advanced search

Romford children create poppies for Remembrance services at Queen's and King George hospitals

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 November 2019

Chaplain Grace Allick with pupils Hasani Allick, Caleb Judd and Nathanael Judd, alongside Mr Norley, Head of Year Seven, in front of one of the walls of poppies. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Chaplain Grace Allick with pupils Hasani Allick, Caleb Judd and Nathanael Judd, alongside Mr Norley, Head of Year Seven, in front of one of the walls of poppies. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Archant

An NHS chaplain worked with schoolchildren to create two walls of poppies as a backdrop to remembrance services at Queen's and King George hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes.

Chaplain Grace Allick paired with groups of pupils from Years 7 and 10 at St Edward's Academy, Romford, where she also volunteers, to stress the importance of Remembrance.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I wanted to get them thinking about the impact on their lives and what it meant for them. The youngest soldier found on the battlefield in World War One was just 12 and, given that's so close in age to them, it really brought it home."

The pupils created their own poppies, with their name and age on them along with their message to a soldier which will take centre stage at the weekend's Remembrance services.

There will also be blank poppies for staff, patients and visitors who attend to write their own message.

Most Read

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Havering identifies two potential sites for new leisure centre in Rainham

Havering Council is looking at a site on Havering College grounds off New Road and a site next to the council’s Viking Way car park for a new sports centre. Picture: Havering Council

Most Read

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Havering identifies two potential sites for new leisure centre in Rainham

Havering Council is looking at a site on Havering College grounds off New Road and a site next to the council’s Viking Way car park for a new sports centre. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch progress in Essex Senior Cup with Brentwood Town victory

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Romford children create poppies for Remembrance services at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Chaplain Grace Allick with pupils Hasani Allick, Caleb Judd and Nathanael Judd, alongside Mr Norley, Head of Year Seven, in front of one of the walls of poppies. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Delays and cancellations expected across entire c2c network until 11am due to signal fault at Fenchurch Street

Picture: c2c

Raiders forward Sladkovsky is taking the positives out of a mixed weekend of results

Raiders forward Lukas Sladkovsky with the puck against Swindon Wildcats (Pic: John Scott)

West Ham boss under pressure after shocking home defeat

Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez (centre) scores his side's second goal of the gameduring the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists