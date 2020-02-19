Nexus Fostering agency invites potential carers to Hornchurch and Romford events

Nexus Fostering agency's next drop-in event to answer people's questions about fostering is set to take place in Hornchurch.

People who want to find out more about what it takes to become a foster carer can attend a dop-in session at Tesco in Hornchurch Road, Hornchurch on February 26 at 11am.

The event is an opportunity to have an informal conversation with Nexus Fostering staff members and to learn more about the Nexus family.

Foster carers Lee and Andi said: "We have 24-hour support if needed.

"My social worker has always been there for us, as a family, at times of crisis.

"A member of Nexus is always with us at placements, reviews and any significant meetings."

The agency is looking to recruit foster carers from different backgrounds and for a range of fostering placements from short term care to long term care.

Vist nexusfostering.co.uk/events or call 0121 293 9794.