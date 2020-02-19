Search

Advanced search

Nexus Fostering agency invites potential carers to Hornchurch and Romford events

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 February 2020

Nexus Fostering is holding two information events in Romford and Hornchurch for potential carers. Picture: Nicole de Khors

Nexus Fostering is holding two information events in Romford and Hornchurch for potential carers. Picture: Nicole de Khors

Archant

Nexus Fostering agency's next drop-in event to answer people's questions about fostering is set to take place in Hornchurch.

People who want to find out more about what it takes to become a foster carer can attend a dop-in session at Tesco in Hornchurch Road, Hornchurch on February 26 at 11am.

The event is an opportunity to have an informal conversation with Nexus Fostering staff members and to learn more about the Nexus family.

You may also want to watch:

Foster carers Lee and Andi said: "We have 24-hour support if needed.

"My social worker has always been there for us, as a family, at times of crisis.

"A member of Nexus is always with us at placements, reviews and any significant meetings."

The agency is looking to recruit foster carers from different backgrounds and for a range of fostering placements from short term care to long term care.

Vist nexusfostering.co.uk/events or call 0121 293 9794.

Most Read

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Thousands of EU citizens in Havering apply to stay in UK

Figures show that 12,970 applications were made in Havering. Picture: Rick Findler/PA

Most Read

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Thousands of EU citizens in Havering apply to stay in UK

Figures show that 12,970 applications were made in Havering. Picture: Rick Findler/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Upminster edged out at Essex Indoor finals

John Curtis hits out for Upminster at the Essex Indoor finals

Isthmian League: Margate 2 Hornchurch 2

George Saunders celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex Senior Cup: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Concord 1 (5-3 pens)

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Nexus Fostering agency invites potential carers to Hornchurch and Romford events

Nexus Fostering is holding two information events in Romford and Hornchurch for potential carers. Picture: Nicole de Khors

Plans submitted to turn Rainham Hall’s 18th century bakehouse into second-hand community bookshop

Views of Rainham. Rainham Hall
Drive 24