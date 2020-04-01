Havering foster care agency appeals for carers during pandemic

Nexus Fostering are appealing for carers to continue applying throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Nexus Fostering Nexus Fostering

Amid lockdown or self-isolation, there are still thousands of vulnerable young people coming into care who need a home, say Nexus Fostering.

The Hornchurch fostering agency is looking to recruit more foster carers and with young people’s interest at heart, the agency is continuing their dedicated work while offices are temporarily closed following government guidance.

They reassure all potential foster carers that measures are in place to ensure that all phone calls, email and enquiries are answered and responded to.

A spokeswoman said: “We may have family and friends who are always there to support us in these difficult times but there are many young people across Havering who are in need of a similar support system.

“The fear and uncertainty these young people normally feel is maximised in such grave situations, having the emotional support of an adult to help them overcome these problems is vital for their development.”

By fostering a young person, you will be able to work from home, with ongoing training and 24/7 support provided.

Nexus Fostering strives to prepare for every eventuality and is continuing to provide top-level training and support to existing and potential foster carers. If you are interested in fostering visit the website or call 01708608087. They aim to reply to all requests within a day.