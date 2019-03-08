Newtons Primary School PE teacher wins Active School Hero award for Havering

Meet Havering's first Active School Hero.

Viv Allaway is a PE specialist teacher at Newtons Primary School, Lowen Road, Rainham.

The Active School Hero awards is an initiative by a partnership between sports charity UK Active and Nike that recognises primary school staff across London making an outstanding contribution to getting children into sports and staying active.

Viv won the award for engaging children of all abilities, challenging students and ensuring that PE lessons are accessible and fun for children with special needs.

She also coaches the Havering London Youth Games netball squad and has done for many years.

Celebrating her impact, colleagues at Newtons Primary School, said: "Thanks to Viv, the children in our school love PE, and it's a passion they keep long after they leave the school."

Viv also mentors staff at the school to keep sport well-taught and appreciated, she set up the school's ballroom dance squad, which recently performed at the Mayor's show at the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch.

"She is amazing and an absolute asset to our school!" a colleague said.

As Havering's borough winner, Viv will receive professional development from Nike and Youth Sport Trust, as well as an invitation to attend the Müller Anniversary Games, an elite athletics event attracting the biggest and best track and field athletes, at Stratford next month.

One of 33 finalists, the overall Active School Hero for London will be announced on July 20.

Viv has a chance to win an exclusive visit to her school from elite Nike athletes.

Active School Hero was created to celebrate and support inspirational primary school staff working hard to improve activity levels.

Ambassador for Active School Hero, British sprinter and world champion Adam Gemili congratulated Viv on her success,

"I had lots of support and guidance and that's what kids need to learn and develop, whether it's from a parent, a coach or a school worker.

"I'm impressed with Viv's dedication and passion, working behind the scenes to make a difference in kids' lives and help them get the many benefits of being active. It's something we need more of!"