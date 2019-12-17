Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith Archant

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad are investigating after an attempted ram raid on a Collier Row convenience store ended with the thieves crashing into another car.

The damage at The Newsboy shop. Picture: John Smith The damage at The Newsboy shop. Picture: John Smith

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to Newsboy in Chase Cross Road at 1.43am on Sunday morning (December 15) "to reports of a commercial burglary".

A Met spokesman added: "Officers attended and found that the suspects had forced their way into the shop before attempting to steal a cash machine.

"As the suspects fled the scene, their vehicle collided with a car. The female driver was not injured."

The damage at The Newsboy shop on Sunday. Picture: John Smith The damage at The Newsboy shop on Sunday. Picture: John Smith

Detectives from the Flying Squad are now investigating.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.