Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine
PUBLISHED: 07:28 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:28 17 December 2019
Archant
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad are investigating after an attempted ram raid on a Collier Row convenience store ended with the thieves crashing into another car.
The damage at The Newsboy shop. Picture: John Smith
The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to Newsboy in Chase Cross Road at 1.43am on Sunday morning (December 15) "to reports of a commercial burglary".
A Met spokesman added: "Officers attended and found that the suspects had forced their way into the shop before attempting to steal a cash machine.
"As the suspects fled the scene, their vehicle collided with a car. The female driver was not injured."
The damage at The Newsboy shop on Sunday. Picture: John Smith
Detectives from the Flying Squad are now investigating.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.