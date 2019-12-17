Search

Advanced search

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

PUBLISHED: 07:28 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:28 17 December 2019

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Archant

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad are investigating after an attempted ram raid on a Collier Row convenience store ended with the thieves crashing into another car.

The damage at The Newsboy shop. Picture: John SmithThe damage at The Newsboy shop. Picture: John Smith

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to Newsboy in Chase Cross Road at 1.43am on Sunday morning (December 15) "to reports of a commercial burglary".

You may also want to watch:

A Met spokesman added: "Officers attended and found that the suspects had forced their way into the shop before attempting to steal a cash machine.

"As the suspects fled the scene, their vehicle collided with a car. The female driver was not injured."

The damage at The Newsboy shop on Sunday. Picture: John SmithThe damage at The Newsboy shop on Sunday. Picture: John Smith

Detectives from the Flying Squad are now investigating.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Most Read

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

New Road, Rainham. Picture: Google

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Jailed: Collier Row drug dealer caught with more than £9,000 in cash

Joseph Ithua from Collier Row has been jailed for supplying Class B drugs. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Most Read

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

New Road, Rainham. Picture: Google

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Jailed: Collier Row drug dealer caught with more than £9,000 in cash

Joseph Ithua from Collier Row has been jailed for supplying Class B drugs. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Tomahawk throwing, archery and air rifle range could open in empty Harold Wood warehouse

The warehouse on the Avenue Industrial Estate, just off the A12, could soon become a Target Sports range. Picture: Google Maps

Saints preserve Pellegrini for now as West Ham find formula and luck to win three precious points

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Hornchurch and Daggers find out their FA Trophy fortunes

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

West Ham ratings v Southampton

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal before the goal was disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists