Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop following a police chase which ended in Dagenham.

Police officers saw a car being driven dangerously and at a high speed in Runwell Road, Runwell at about 2.40am on Saturday, November 23.

The Fiat 500 failed to stop for police and the officers began pursuing the car.

Police followed the car to Dagenham where the occupants left the vehicle and attempted to run away.

A 16-year-old boy from Forest Gate was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of drugs.

A 17-year-old from Romford was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, drug-driving and failing to stop.

Two boys aged 14 and 16 from Beckton were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

They were released on bail until Wednesday, December 18 while the police continue their enquiries.