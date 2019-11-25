Search

Advanced search

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

PUBLISHED: 11:44 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 25 November 2019

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop following a police chase which ended in Dagenham.

Police officers saw a car being driven dangerously and at a high speed in Runwell Road, Runwell at about 2.40am on Saturday, November 23.

The Fiat 500 failed to stop for police and the officers began pursuing the car.

You may also want to watch:

Police followed the car to Dagenham where the occupants left the vehicle and attempted to run away.

A 16-year-old boy from Forest Gate was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of drugs.

A 17-year-old from Romford was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, drug-driving and failing to stop.

Two boys aged 14 and 16 from Beckton were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

They were released on bail until Wednesday, December 18 while the police continue their enquiries.

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Collier Row 11-year-old raises £1,600 for the Little Princess Trust

Lily-May, 11, from Romford raised more than £1,600 by having her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Esther Hammans

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Ice Hockey: Telford 2 Raiders 3

Import Erik Piatak (centre) netted twice for Raiders at Telford (pic John Scott)

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Collier Row 11-year-old raises £1,600 for the Little Princess Trust

Lily-May, 11, from Romford raised more than £1,600 by having her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Esther Hammans

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Ice Hockey: Telford 2 Raiders 3

Import Erik Piatak (centre) netted twice for Raiders at Telford (pic John Scott)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Dagenham made it too easy for AFC Fylde says boss Taylor after defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Hornchurch college students spread Christmas cheer to the Caribbean

Students from Havering College packing gifts for Jermain Defoe Foundation. Picture: Havering College

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Collier Row 11-year-old raises £1,600 for the Little Princess Trust

Lily-May, 11, from Romford raised more than £1,600 by having her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Esther Hammans

Severe delays on District line between Barking and Upminster

Picture: Au Morandarte/Wikimedia Commons.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists